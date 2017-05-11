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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Wood floors and cabinetry give the bathroom a warm, Zen-like feel.
Dotted mosaic tiles by Fornace Brioni have also been used for the daughter’s bathroom.
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.
Kid's Bathroom