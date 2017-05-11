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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

A custom plywood-and-aluminum door slides into the wall, providing access to the bathroom, which is also finished with plywood.
The small bathroom is fully equipped with a shower, sink, and composting toilet.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
A skylight in the large, fully functional bathroom ushers in natural light.
Shiplap, a wood vanity, and wood-style vinyl flooring lend texture and warmth in the bath.
Oliver’s favorite detail in the trailer is the fiberglass and Bondo shower, crafted by Prasse. "I really wanted the shower to look like plaster, but in a moving trailer, that’s just not an option," says Oliver.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
Master bathroom.
The walnut wraps the bathroom, offering plenty of storage, and continuity with the rest of the small trailer.
The bathroom has a stainless-steel sink and faucet, Hanex solid surface countertops, and Schoolhouse Electric pulls.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
Clean lines and an airy palette continue in the bathroom.
The compact bathroom is surprisingly large with a vanity, wall-hung toilet, and a spacious walk-in shower with a window.
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
Dotted mosaic tiles by Fornace Brioni have also been used for the daughter’s bathroom.
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
Wooden panels provide a contrast of warmth against the white walls and fixtures.
Kid's Bathroom
Powder room with borrowed light from glass ceiling over hung wall sink