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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/tubs : soaking

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Soaking Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
Peaked ceilings continue in the en suite bathroom.
Prolific Dutch designer Danny Venlet rebuilds his roost in Brussels. A spare layout marks the master suite on the third floor. The rectangular KOS bathtub, integrated into an elevated plywood platform, pairs with Gert Van Der Vloet’s Cut Low lounge in Corian. The couple used elements of a photo they took of one of Venlet’s designs to create the graphic wall covering.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
The warm aesthetic from the wooden surfaces continue into the bathroom.
The showers and bathrooms, positioned along the exterior walls, benefit from natural light and ventilation.
Dotted mosaic tiles by Fornace Brioni have also been used for the daughter’s bathroom.
The main draw of Fukasawa's hut: a bathroom featuring a large, Japanese-style tub with a view.
A view from
In the bathroom, Martin selected Heath Ceramics Conclave Diamond tile in citrus green for the glass-enclosed Kohler tub, which is outfitted with nickel Kallista fixtures. A matching toilet by Kohler in the color Cashmere blends with the custom-fabricated concrete sink by Get Real Surfaces. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
Master Bathroom