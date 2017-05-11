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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/showers : full

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Full Showers Design Photos and Ideas

In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
Peaked ceilings continue in the en suite bathroom.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
The showers are enclosed in glass to bring in natural light and give the feeling of showering outdoors. But not to worry—there are drapes for privacy when needed.
The compact bathroom is surprisingly large with a vanity, wall-hung toilet, and a spacious walk-in shower with a window.
Dotted mosaic tiles by Fornace Brioni have also been used for the daughter’s bathroom.
Master Bathroom