Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/walls : glass tile

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A sink by Duravit sits in the bathroom with a pan faucet by Zuchetti.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
The bathroom is mostly black, allowing selected moments of white to really pop.