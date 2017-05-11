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All Photos/bath/floors : light hardwood/counters : tile

Bathroom Light Hardwood Floors Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.