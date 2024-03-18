Four Years Into WFH Life, Here’s What You Need for an Aesthetically Pleasing Home Office

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper.

Like many people, I’ve been regularly working from home since the beginning of the pandemic. Here we are, four years in (happy anniversary!), and I’m upgrading my setup for the first time. I really wanted my home office to be functional and relatively "quiet" while incorporating some colorful and funky pieces. This month’s column has been years in the making. Here is my Goldilocks home office setup. I won’t shut up about this chair

HÅG Capisco Chair Part of the HÅG Capisco seating experience is the freedom to choose the textile that best suits your style and application: fabric, vinyl EPU, or leather. HÅG Capisco integrates easily into an office (especially home offices) with fabric. Go with vinyl for medical or high-traffic spaces. Shop

The biggest game-changer for my home office is the HAG Capisco chair. I have been resistant to "office chairs" because I think most of them are unattractive, and the ones I think are aesthetically appealing tend to be impractical and uncomfortable. The Capisco chair is the one exception I’ve found. Its ergonomic qualities give it a cool, funky shape that is further elevated depending on the color and finishes you choose. You can build a chair from scratch using their fun online modeling tool and pick from a ton of different fabrics. My chair is teal with a saddle seat that feels comfortably firm. The back of the chair curves against me in a way that makes me sit up straighter but not in a way that feels unnatural. My favorite thing about this chair is that you’re meant to sit in it a bunch of different ways. I’ll often sit sideways on it, with my right side leaning against the back of the chair. I’ve also sat on it backwards with my chest against the back. It may look a little funny but it’s really comfortable, especially if you’re a fidgety person like I am. A sleek standing desk that hides all my cables

Branch Duo Standing Desk Meet Duo: a new standing desk from Branch that brings inspiring design, seamless movement, intuitive organization, and better work to every space and budget. Shop

Before my office redesign, I’d been using a CB2 counter-height table as my desk for many years. I knew I wanted to replace it with an adjustable standing desk. After weeks of research, I landed on the Duo desk by Branch. I really wanted something sleek and unnoticeable that would blend into my office corner. I got the Duo in all white and it was exactly what I was looking for. There are multiple great color/finish options if you want your desk to be more of a focal point.

Branch Cable Organizer The Cable Organizer is an elegant solution for keeping cords out of sight, yet always within reach. Our pegboard inspired steel enclosure permits endless configurations, while a sliding power strip makes charging easy. Shop

Branch Desk Drawer Turn your workspace into a clutter-free oasis with the Desk Drawer. Enjoy robust steel construction, simple installation, full-extension glides, and a felt liner to keep your work essentials safe and organized. Shop

The transition from sitting to standing is smooth and, most importantly, quiet. With two taps, you can pre-set heights for standing and sitting. The accessory add-ons are, to me, essential. The drawer is slim and tucked away but holds so much stuff, making it easy to maintain a desktop free of clutter while keeping everything I need within reach. The cable organizer with a built-in power strip hides all my cables, which just makes the whole area look cleaner and more organized. Lastly, I don’t usually comment on packaging, but I really appreciated the way the parts were packaged and labeled. It made the assembly process super easy and fast. A monitor stand, but better

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station Stand your monitor on top of the docking station, and use the space underneath to store your keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals when you're not using them. With a 100W max USB-C upstream port to charge your laptop, 2 USB-C Power Delivery ports sharing 45W, 3 USB-A ports for smaller... Shop

I replaced my old particle board monitor stand with Anker’s docking station. It’s really great for cable management. Between this and my desk’s cable organizer, the only visible cable on my desk is about 6 inches of exposed laptop charger. The docking station has multiple plug types: usb, usb-c, slot for SD card, even a headphone jack! The wireless charger on top is a nice bonus and removes the need for an additional cord. Much like the Duo desk, it just works. There’s no extensive setup. Just plug in your stuff and move on with your life! The most beautiful file cabinet on the planet

MOMA Design 5-Drawer Pivot Cabinet A beautiful, space-saving solution to your storage needs, the five drawers of this multicolor cabinet pivot out completely, fully exposing the items within it. Made in Italy of powder-coated steel, the 5-Drawer Pivot Cabinet can be used to store and organize many types of household items:... Shop