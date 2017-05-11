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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
Natalie and Lauren wanted to replicate the feel of a Zen garden with their home’s central courtyard. The garden features a Japanese maple that pops against the charred timber cladding, while structurally, the U-shape design ushers light right through to the back of the house.
Although previous owners built a pool at a lower part of the yard near the piano room, the couple decided to build a new one just off the kitchen. “We thought, it would be amazing to have a pool that was kind of jutting out, with the backdrop of the city,” John says. The patio doubles as entertaining space for summer parties.
The reading nook corridor has a sizeable sliding glass door that pockets into more glass, with thresholds flush between the cork floors on the interior and the large format porcelain tile on the exterior. The center of the atrium is filled with raked 1/8” Desert Gold crushed granite.
The balcony is an important part of tropical living, allowing one to enjoy breeze and light but also shade.
The resulting home is overflowing with greenery—and it's the perfect place for its owner, Patricio Martinez, and his girlfriend, Nati Malamute, to unwind.
Barragán designed Casa Gilardi, in Mexico City, around this single jacaranda tree.
The tree from the entrance can be seen through a large window.
Planters full of green lead the way to a small patio.
The large terrace captures mesmerizing views of the historic center of Justicia while also offering a private city escape.
Moveable walls of glass create a seamless blend of indoor-outdoor living.
The living space opens out to a large, plant-filled terrace where the couple often eat breakfast. "My balcony is the perfect sanctuary,
The other terrace also boasts a wicker chair, plus a mid-1960s table with a terrazzo top, both from the flea market in Lugano.
The family also used the terraces as living and work spaces. The vintage wicker furniture came from the local flea market.
The founder of Chris Pardo Design creates a midcentury retreat in St. Croix—nearly three decades after becoming enamored with the coastal property as a young child.
Patio from above.
Living room from the patio.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
The sophisticated landscape of greenery and water elements add to the escapist nature of the home.
Overhangs blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces at the Malibu Crest residence.
The “moon viewing” mirador porch sits off of the main bedroom and bathroom, framing the verdant countryside.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The downstairs patio is framed in bougainvillea and has two Boomerang Lounge rattan chairs with a mosaic-topped table, both from CB2.
The skylight above the pool is an odd shape, one Corral describes as a "rectongulus." It’s this spot, in a home full of beautiful moments, that she likes best. Above you is the sky. The rammed earth surrounds you, the view is in front of you, and the shadows of the trellis dance on the gentle waves of the turquoise pool. "It’s the place where you have all the connections," says Corral.
On the north side, you’ll find the lap pool which runs 10 feet deep to accommodate one of the homeowners, who insists on entering the pool with a dive every time.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
The home's courtyard gives Mark and Laurie views of the Pacific Ocean while protecting the couple from high coastal winds, while its indoor/outdoor fireplace extends evening gatherings.
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
Decked with gray tiles, the terrace has custom furniture designed by Schwalgien.
Geometric tiles cover the existing front steps in the covered parking spot.
The spiral staircase connects both units to the backyard space. "The vertical stair provides an efficient path for her two young nephews to slip directly down from their kitchen to the back yard to play or for group barbecues with the extended family," says the firm.
The roof terrace provides a private place to eat outdoors, as well as a view of the picturesque countryside.
The focal point of the terrace is one large potted frangipani tree. The planted edge against the brick wall works to visually soften the space.
The clients had a very clear brief for the outdoor areas. The courtyard was to have at least one large palm tree, which would be clearly visible from the living space, and it was important that the space could be viewed from above and also below from the street entry.
The outdoor spaces—including a courtyard with a small pool—were formed by simply removing the original roof toward the end of the construction, allowing dry working conditions for the majority of the construction period.
The terrace serves as an extension of the living room. Both are wrapped in plywood, creating a warm contrast with some of the home’s harder materials.
After: "This garden buffer area serves as a way to get light inside and also act as an acoustic and privacy barrier from the street," says the firm.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
The firm continued the concrete flooring outside, as well as the green tile on the built-in planter.
The home displays several applications of the same materials—metal, glass, and concrete—a key characteristic of most Ellwood homes.
Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
A pristine swimming pool awaits further down the sloping grounds, with a pavilion and fire pit just steps away. An abundant vegetable garden is also located on the secluded lot.
In addition to the spacious dining patio, the home also includes a lush, grassy yard—a rare find in the area due to the canyon's hilly terrain.
The Black Tusk Basalt flooring from the indoor living areas are continued in the outdoor patios to create a seamless flow between the indoors and outdoors.
The home's four terraces provide plenty of options for outdoor living while enjoying views of Century City and beyond.
Acapulco chairs sit atop the deck, which looks north to the San Gabriel Mountains.
“The material choices were all relatively basic,” says Frohn. “I like working with everyday things.” Ceramic tiles by Quarry Tile Company line the exterior.
A long, narrow reflecting pool divides the rectilinear structures. Stained concrete pillars blend with clay-colored bricks, given their particular shade from prior use during the clay firing process at a local art studio.
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