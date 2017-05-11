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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/pools, tubs, showers : small

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The sophisticated landscape of greenery and water elements add to the escapist nature of the home.
The clients had a very clear brief for the outdoor areas. The courtyard was to have at least one large palm tree, which would be clearly visible from the living space, and it was important that the space could be viewed from above and also below from the street entry.
The outdoor spaces—including a courtyard with a small pool—were formed by simply removing the original roof toward the end of the construction, allowing dry working conditions for the majority of the construction period.
A long, narrow reflecting pool divides the rectilinear structures. Stained concrete pillars blend with clay-colored bricks, given their particular shade from prior use during the clay firing process at a local art studio.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A Grid lounging unit combined with woven Bells table and the Teak Log side table.
View of West Patio