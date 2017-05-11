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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The tree from the entrance can be seen through a large window.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
The spiral staircase connects both units to the backyard space. "The vertical stair provides an efficient path for her two young nephews to slip directly down from their kitchen to the back yard to play or for group barbecues with the extended family," says the firm.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
front exterior