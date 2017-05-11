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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/patio, porch, deck : planters

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The tree from the entrance can be seen through a large window.
Planters full of green lead the way to a small patio.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
The terrace serves as an extension of the living room. Both are wrapped in plywood, creating a warm contrast with some of the home’s harder materials.
After: "This garden buffer area serves as a way to get light inside and also act as an acoustic and privacy barrier from the street," says the firm.
The firm continued the concrete flooring outside, as well as the green tile on the built-in planter.
"Except for the addition of an attached bike storage area, the existing foundation was maintained," Troyer says. He is continuing to work on landscaping, and wants the hardscape to be completed this year.
A view of the lanai with the kitchen behind it.