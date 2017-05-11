Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/locations : back yard

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Back Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
Natalie and Lauren wanted to replicate the feel of a Zen garden with their home’s central courtyard. The garden features a Japanese maple that pops against the charred timber cladding, while structurally, the U-shape design ushers light right through to the back of the house.
Although previous owners built a pool at a lower part of the yard near the piano room, the couple decided to build a new one just off the kitchen. “We thought, it would be amazing to have a pool that was kind of jutting out, with the backdrop of the city,” John says. The patio doubles as entertaining space for summer parties.
Living room from the patio.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
Overhangs blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces at the Malibu Crest residence.
The spiral staircase connects both units to the backyard space. "The vertical stair provides an efficient path for her two young nephews to slip directly down from their kitchen to the back yard to play or for group barbecues with the extended family," says the firm.
The terrace serves as an extension of the living room. Both are wrapped in plywood, creating a warm contrast with some of the home’s harder materials.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
The firm continued the concrete flooring outside, as well as the green tile on the built-in planter.
The home displays several applications of the same materials—metal, glass, and concrete—a key characteristic of most Ellwood homes.
A pristine swimming pool awaits further down the sloping grounds, with a pavilion and fire pit just steps away. An abundant vegetable garden is also located on the secluded lot.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors unite the living room with one of the property's two pool areas.
Backyard
Completed in 1948, the Donnell Garden by landscape architect Thomas Church is one of the most influential midcentury landscapes.
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
A look at the backyard.
In the snug rear lounge, the banquettes are fitted with upholstery made by local artisans.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from panorama! encourage light and air into the interiors.
"Except for the addition of an attached bike storage area, the existing foundation was maintained," Troyer says. He is continuing to work on landscaping, and wants the hardscape to be completed this year.
The south side of the house opens up to an outdoor patio lined with Portuguese calçada paving.
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
The designers installed a mix of built-in seating and furnishings so the family could maximize all of the outdoor space.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
In the distance, a large outdoor living room is nestled into the surrounding vegetation. "It is a house that invites the senses, and encourages movement and occupation of a complex suite of indoor and outdoor enclosures," says the firm.
A large opening in the kitchen lets it overlook the courtyard, and a covered walkway provides easy circulation and protection from the elements to further encourage inhabitants to engage with the setting.
Much of the new building and interiors was constructed using natural material: cedar walls and ceiling linings, solid American oak joinery and floorboards, off-form concrete countertops and backsplashes, limestone and bluestone paving, and charred (Yakigugi) silvertop ash cladding.
Explore a new, stylish, and surprisingly affordable boutique hotel in Tulum, Mexico, that offers midcentury Miami vibes in the middle of the jungle. Once a quiet little Mexican fishing village, the town of Tulum in the state of Quintana Roo has evolved into a laid-back beach destination that has become the topic of many travel conversations. Located just one-and-a-half hours by car from Cancun International Airport, Tulum sees loads of visitors each year who come to enjoy its sunshine and sandy beaches.
The covered outdoor living/dining/entertaining area overlooks the pool.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
The property includes a saltwater swimming pool with a bamboo-shaded sun deck.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The pool patio includes new limestone pavers, a new in-ground pool by Signature Pools, and furniture from Target. The hammock is from Wayfair.
The pergola was removed, the exterior wall opened up, and a new dining room added. The 12-foot-long sliding pocket doors manufactured by Western Window Systems recede all the way into the wall for total indoor/outdoor flow. The new patio received cement tile—the Arc pattern from Clé Tile—its black and white palette coordinating with the new white paint and black window frames of the exterior.
An expanse of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders opens to the garden and a lap pool.
Attached to the pool is a single pitch steel-framed pavilion with an outdoor kitchen and dining area. The shelter provides additional outdoor living space for the family to congregate.
The open voids in the home give the property its beautiful, breezy character.
Protected from prying eyes by a planted slope, the back of the property soaks up the sun with a hammock hung from the ceiling.
The lanai just off the living room and accessible to the kitchen.
A view of the lanai with the kitchen behind it.
“We both really love to cook, but the kitchen was so small, only one of us could be in there at a time,” says Emma.
Casa Lama in Mallorca, Spain
The living room leads to a private outdoor patio. Before the renovation, the slightly below grade area was in plain sight to passersby, as it lays adjacent to the public walkway into the building. This less-than-ideal setup was addressed in the redesign by adding a slatted cedar perimeter fence, along with tall trees and shrubs. Clever hidden doors conceal patio storage under the entry walkway.
A Grid lounging unit combined with woven Bells table and the Teak Log side table.
View of West Patio