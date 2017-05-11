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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Barragán designed Casa Gilardi, in Mexico City, around this single jacaranda tree.
The tree from the entrance can be seen through a large window.
Planters full of green lead the way to a small patio.
A spacious outdoor sitting area is located right off the main kitchen.
All of the home's public spaces have access to the central courtyard, allowing a seamless flow for entertaining.
The atrium and adjacent skylights fill the home with light and fresh air.
The atrium as it connects to the rest of the house.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
The home has three private outdoor terraces and a pool, the latter of which is uncommon in the neighborhood.
In the distance, a large outdoor living room is nestled into the surrounding vegetation. "It is a house that invites the senses, and encourages movement and occupation of a complex suite of indoor and outdoor enclosures," says the firm.
A large opening in the kitchen lets it overlook the courtyard, and a covered walkway provides easy circulation and protection from the elements to further encourage inhabitants to engage with the setting.
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming listed 340 Croton Lake Road for $12,950,000.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Travertine flooring by New Marble Company continues from the interiors to the outdoor courtyards to further emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
The pool patio includes new limestone pavers, a new in-ground pool by Signature Pools, and furniture from Target. The hammock is from Wayfair.
Mediterranean patio with pool. PI House by Munarq. © Adrià Goula. upinteriors.com/go/sph419