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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/locations : desert

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Desert Design Photos and Ideas

The reading nook corridor has a sizeable sliding glass door that pockets into more glass, with thresholds flush between the cork floors on the interior and the large format porcelain tile on the exterior. The center of the atrium is filled with raked 1/8” Desert Gold crushed granite.