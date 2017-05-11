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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
The newly opened rooftop terrace features a fragrant garden that was created by Alejandra Coll. The ingredients grown here will be used at the restaurants and bars in the hotel.
front exterior