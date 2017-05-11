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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/locations : front yard

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

The tree from the entrance can be seen through a large window.
Planters full of green lead the way to a small patio.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Geometric tiles cover the existing front steps in the covered parking spot.
After: "This garden buffer area serves as a way to get light inside and also act as an acoustic and privacy barrier from the street," says the firm.
Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
Located just a block from the beach next to the popular Heisler Park, Hotel Joaquin is in an ideal home base for adventure and exploration.
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming listed 340 Croton Lake Road for $12,950,000.
The building itself integrates into the street and is sensitive to its adjoining dwellings.
The burnt ash exterior timber cladding by Woodform Architectural features alternating thicknesses.
The rooftop balcony captures views of the park.
The couple reintroduced Victorian architectural details such as a bullnose veranda roof, lacework, and window moldings.
861 Lovell Avenue in Mill Valley, California is surrounded by redwood trees and offers that California dream of living an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Sounds of the Cascade Falls stream in from the East, while the afternoon sun floods the courtyard and swimming pool to the West.
Mehdi planted fig trees along the south facade, not only for the fruit, but because their broad leaves block the sun in summer and fall off in winter, letting sunlight pass.
Front steps
front exterior