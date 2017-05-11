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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Barragán designed Casa Gilardi, in Mexico City, around this single jacaranda tree.
The living space opens out to a large, plant-filled terrace where the couple often eat breakfast. "My balcony is the perfect sanctuary,
The sophisticated landscape of greenery and water elements add to the escapist nature of the home.
Overhangs blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces at the Malibu Crest residence.
The firm continued the concrete flooring outside, as well as the green tile on the built-in planter.
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
In the snug rear lounge, the banquettes are fitted with upholstery made by local artisans.
The south side of the house opens up to an outdoor patio lined with Portuguese calçada paving.
Explore a new, stylish, and surprisingly affordable boutique hotel in Tulum, Mexico, that offers midcentury Miami vibes in the middle of the jungle. Once a quiet little Mexican fishing village, the town of Tulum in the state of Quintana Roo has evolved into a laid-back beach destination that has become the topic of many travel conversations. Located just one-and-a-half hours by car from Cancun International Airport, Tulum sees loads of visitors each year who come to enjoy its sunshine and sandy beaches.
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.
Attached to the pool is a single pitch steel-framed pavilion with an outdoor kitchen and dining area. The shelter provides additional outdoor living space for the family to congregate.