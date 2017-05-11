Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/landscapes : grass

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Grass Design Photos and Ideas

Although previous owners built a pool at a lower part of the yard near the piano room, the couple decided to build a new one just off the kitchen. “We thought, it would be amazing to have a pool that was kind of jutting out, with the backdrop of the city,” John says. The patio doubles as entertaining space for summer parties.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
The spiral staircase connects both units to the backyard space. "The vertical stair provides an efficient path for her two young nephews to slip directly down from their kitchen to the back yard to play or for group barbecues with the extended family," says the firm.
The focal point of the terrace is one large potted frangipani tree. The planted edge against the brick wall works to visually soften the space.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
The Black Tusk Basalt flooring from the indoor living areas are continued in the outdoor patios to create a seamless flow between the indoors and outdoors.
Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
Completed in 1948, the Donnell Garden by landscape architect Thomas Church is one of the most influential midcentury landscapes.
A look at the backyard.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
In the distance, a large outdoor living room is nestled into the surrounding vegetation. "It is a house that invites the senses, and encourages movement and occupation of a complex suite of indoor and outdoor enclosures," says the firm.
A large opening in the kitchen lets it overlook the courtyard, and a covered walkway provides easy circulation and protection from the elements to further encourage inhabitants to engage with the setting.
The covered outdoor living/dining/entertaining area overlooks the pool.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
The building itself integrates into the street and is sensitive to its adjoining dwellings.
The burnt ash exterior timber cladding by Woodform Architectural features alternating thicknesses.
The rooftop balcony captures views of the park.
The couple reintroduced Victorian architectural details such as a bullnose veranda roof, lacework, and window moldings.
The pool patio includes new limestone pavers, a new in-ground pool by Signature Pools, and furniture from Target. The hammock is from Wayfair.
The entry foyer, perched on the pond’s west bank, opens to a long glazed walkway elevated above the water that leads to the main living spaces and bedrooms beyond.
The lanai just off the living room and accessible to the kitchen.
A view of the lanai with the kitchen behind it.
front exterior