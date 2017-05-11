Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

The large terrace captures mesmerizing views of the historic center of Justicia while also offering a private city escape.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
Decked with gray tiles, the terrace has custom furniture designed by Schwalgien.
The roof terrace provides a private place to eat outdoors, as well as a view of the picturesque countryside.
Acapulco chairs sit atop the deck, which looks north to the San Gabriel Mountains.
“The material choices were all relatively basic,” says Frohn. “I like working with everyday things.” Ceramic tiles by Quarry Tile Company line the exterior.
The home has three private outdoor terraces and a pool, the latter of which is uncommon in the neighborhood.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The burnt ash exterior timber cladding by Woodform Architectural features alternating thicknesses.
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.
The newly opened rooftop terrace features a fragrant garden that was created by Alejandra Coll. The ingredients grown here will be used at the restaurants and bars in the hotel.