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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/patio, porch, deck : large

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Large Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
Although previous owners built a pool at a lower part of the yard near the piano room, the couple decided to build a new one just off the kitchen. “We thought, it would be amazing to have a pool that was kind of jutting out, with the backdrop of the city,” John says. The patio doubles as entertaining space for summer parties.
Barragán designed Casa Gilardi, in Mexico City, around this single jacaranda tree.
The living space opens out to a large, plant-filled terrace where the couple often eat breakfast. "My balcony is the perfect sanctuary,
The founder of Chris Pardo Design creates a midcentury retreat in St. Croix—nearly three decades after becoming enamored with the coastal property as a young child.
Overhangs blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces at the Malibu Crest residence.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
On the north side, you’ll find the lap pool which runs 10 feet deep to accommodate one of the homeowners, who insists on entering the pool with a dive every time.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
The home's courtyard gives Mark and Laurie views of the Pacific Ocean while protecting the couple from high coastal winds, while its indoor/outdoor fireplace extends evening gatherings.
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
Decked with gray tiles, the terrace has custom furniture designed by Schwalgien.
The roof terrace provides a private place to eat outdoors, as well as a view of the picturesque countryside.
The focal point of the terrace is one large potted frangipani tree. The planted edge against the brick wall works to visually soften the space.
The clients had a very clear brief for the outdoor areas. The courtyard was to have at least one large palm tree, which would be clearly visible from the living space, and it was important that the space could be viewed from above and also below from the street entry.
The outdoor spaces—including a courtyard with a small pool—were formed by simply removing the original roof toward the end of the construction, allowing dry working conditions for the majority of the construction period.
The terrace serves as an extension of the living room. Both are wrapped in plywood, creating a warm contrast with some of the home’s harder materials.
The firm continued the concrete flooring outside, as well as the green tile on the built-in planter.
Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
A pristine swimming pool awaits further down the sloping grounds, with a pavilion and fire pit just steps away. An abundant vegetable garden is also located on the secluded lot.
In addition to the spacious dining patio, the home also includes a lush, grassy yard—a rare find in the area due to the canyon's hilly terrain.
The Black Tusk Basalt flooring from the indoor living areas are continued in the outdoor patios to create a seamless flow between the indoors and outdoors.
A large private deck is located on the other side of the fireplace in the master bedroom.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors unite the living room with one of the property's two pool areas.
Backyard
A spacious outdoor sitting area is located right off the main kitchen.
All of the home's public spaces have access to the central courtyard, allowing a seamless flow for entertaining.
Completed in 1948, the Donnell Garden by landscape architect Thomas Church is one of the most influential midcentury landscapes.
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
A look at the backyard.
In the snug rear lounge, the banquettes are fitted with upholstery made by local artisans.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from panorama! encourage light and air into the interiors.
The south side of the house opens up to an outdoor patio lined with Portuguese calçada paving.
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
The home has three private outdoor terraces and a pool, the latter of which is uncommon in the neighborhood.
In the distance, a large outdoor living room is nestled into the surrounding vegetation. "It is a house that invites the senses, and encourages movement and occupation of a complex suite of indoor and outdoor enclosures," says the firm.
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming listed 340 Croton Lake Road for $12,950,000.
Eduardo Luque grew up in Casa Gilardi. The courtyard below became his playground, where he rode tricycles with his two older brothers.
Explore a new, stylish, and surprisingly affordable boutique hotel in Tulum, Mexico, that offers midcentury Miami vibes in the middle of the jungle. Once a quiet little Mexican fishing village, the town of Tulum in the state of Quintana Roo has evolved into a laid-back beach destination that has become the topic of many travel conversations. Located just one-and-a-half hours by car from Cancun International Airport, Tulum sees loads of visitors each year who come to enjoy its sunshine and sandy beaches.
The covered outdoor living/dining/entertaining area overlooks the pool.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The building itself integrates into the street and is sensitive to its adjoining dwellings.
The rooftop balcony captures views of the park.
Summerly, which overlooks the Williamsburg neighborhood, is a favored hangout for hotel guests and locals alike.
861 Lovell Avenue in Mill Valley, California is surrounded by redwood trees and offers that California dream of living an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Sounds of the Cascade Falls stream in from the East, while the afternoon sun floods the courtyard and swimming pool to the West.
Travertine flooring by New Marble Company continues from the interiors to the outdoor courtyards to further emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
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