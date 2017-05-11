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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Backyard
861 Lovell Avenue in Mill Valley, California is surrounded by redwood trees and offers that California dream of living an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Sounds of the Cascade Falls stream in from the East, while the afternoon sun floods the courtyard and swimming pool to the West.