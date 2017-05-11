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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/pools, tubs, showers : large

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Although previous owners built a pool at a lower part of the yard near the piano room, the couple decided to build a new one just off the kitchen. “We thought, it would be amazing to have a pool that was kind of jutting out, with the backdrop of the city,” John says. The patio doubles as entertaining space for summer parties.
Overhangs blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces at the Malibu Crest residence.
A pristine swimming pool awaits further down the sloping grounds, with a pavilion and fire pit just steps away. An abundant vegetable garden is also located on the secluded lot.
Completed in 1948, the Donnell Garden by landscape architect Thomas Church is one of the most influential midcentury landscapes.
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
The covered outdoor living/dining/entertaining area overlooks the pool.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The pool patio includes new limestone pavers, a new in-ground pool by Signature Pools, and furniture from Target. The hammock is from Wayfair.
The entry foyer, perched on the pond’s west bank, opens to a long glazed walkway elevated above the water that leads to the main living spaces and bedrooms beyond.
A Grid lounging unit combined with woven Bells table and the Teak Log side table.