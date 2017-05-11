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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/pools, tubs, showers : swimming

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A pristine swimming pool awaits further down the sloping grounds, with a pavilion and fire pit just steps away. An abundant vegetable garden is also located on the secluded lot.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors unite the living room with one of the property's two pool areas.
Completed in 1948, the Donnell Garden by landscape architect Thomas Church is one of the most influential midcentury landscapes.
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
Much of the new building and interiors was constructed using natural material: cedar walls and ceiling linings, solid American oak joinery and floorboards, off-form concrete countertops and backsplashes, limestone and bluestone paving, and charred (Yakigugi) silvertop ash cladding.
The covered outdoor living/dining/entertaining area overlooks the pool.
The property includes a saltwater swimming pool with a bamboo-shaded sun deck.
Mediterranean patio with pool. PI House by Munarq. © Adrià Goula. upinteriors.com/go/sph419
A Grid lounging unit combined with woven Bells table and the Teak Log side table.