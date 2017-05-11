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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Backyard
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
A look at the backyard.