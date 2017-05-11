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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : tile/locations : side yard

Outdoor Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Barragán designed Casa Gilardi, in Mexico City, around this single jacaranda tree.
Moveable walls of glass create a seamless blend of indoor-outdoor living.
The sophisticated landscape of greenery and water elements add to the escapist nature of the home.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
The focal point of the terrace is one large potted frangipani tree. The planted edge against the brick wall works to visually soften the space.
The clients had a very clear brief for the outdoor areas. The courtyard was to have at least one large palm tree, which would be clearly visible from the living space, and it was important that the space could be viewed from above and also below from the street entry.
The outdoor spaces—including a courtyard with a small pool—were formed by simply removing the original roof toward the end of the construction, allowing dry working conditions for the majority of the construction period.
In addition to the spacious dining patio, the home also includes a lush, grassy yard—a rare find in the area due to the canyon's hilly terrain.
A spacious outdoor sitting area is located right off the main kitchen.
All of the home's public spaces have access to the central courtyard, allowing a seamless flow for entertaining.
Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
The atrium and adjacent skylights fill the home with light and fresh air.
The atrium as it connects to the rest of the house.
Eduardo Luque grew up in Casa Gilardi. The courtyard below became his playground, where he rode tricycles with his two older brothers.
Travertine flooring by New Marble Company continues from the interiors to the outdoor courtyards to further emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
The 440-square-foot terrace is perfect for entertaining.
front exterior