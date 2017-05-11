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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

At the master bathroom, the existing white joinery was replaced with solid Birch plywood joinery, bringing warmth and intentionality to the space. Glass blocks were used as a divider between the vanity and shower. “This not only reinforces the design language, but also allows more light into the shower area, enhancing the sense of openness and comfort,” says Jun.
A sink by Duravit sits in the bathroom with a pan faucet by Zuchetti.
Modern bathrooms were installed using natural materials and simple fixtures.
Chris customized the main bathroom’s patterned Granada cement tiles. The sink is by Duravit.
The shower is covered in Cottonwood mosaic and penny tiles by Ann Sacks.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
A deep soaking tub and a large picture window add to the bathroom’s luxurious vibe.
The master bathroom has Calacatta Poanazzo countertops and Portofino Humo semipolished tiles with custom Losagna Taylor brass inserts. The unlacquered brass fixtures are from Watermark’s H-Line, and the lighting is from Rich Brilliant Willing.
Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The color palette was reversed in the bathroom—glass brick lines the wall in a nod to the other materials in the project.
The tiles in the bathrooms are by Clé Tile and Zia Tile.
The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.
Skylights illuminate the bathroom, which sits in the center of the unit and is elevated slightly to accommodate the plumbing below. “It’s a wood box on the exterior and glass on the interior,” says Ruben. “It feels open and serene.” The glass tile is from Arizona Tile. The sink is from Toto.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
Elements of the modern master bathroom mimic the post-and-beam style. The warm wood vanity and earth-hued tiles complement the home's original character.
The master bathroom is brightened by custom lighting and natural light shining through the tempered glass shower wall.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
The expanded master bath features glass tiles by Ann Sacks and Waterworks fixtures.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
The intricate, speckled design of the vanity is paired with clean white walls and an illuminated circular mirror.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
The renovated master bathroom features minimalist, glossy finishes.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
The bathroom also includes an incinerating toilet.
The luxury bathroom boasts a stylish glass-tiled shower and a solar-vented skylight.
Kohler bathroom fixtures.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
The bathroom is mostly black, allowing selected moments of white to really pop.
The mosaic wall tiles are by Trend.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The bathrooms feature Oceanside Glasstile recycled glass tiles from Mission Tile West, in palettes inspired by the home’s coastal setting. The ground-floor bathroom is tiled in brown like the earth, the guest bathroom in seafoam green, and the master bathroom in blue like the sky.
Detail of the Santa Monica Connect 4L guest bathroom.
The downstairs bathroom of Santa Monica Connect 4L with the semigloss wall tile from Daltile and the floor tile by Deko.
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
Master Bath with freestanding tub overlooking Deschutes River
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.
The vertical full-length window offers a slice of the outdoors in the custom-outfitted master bathroom (save for a tub and sink by Kohler; faucet and showerhead by Vola).
In this rehabilitated 19th century Brooklyn duplex, architect and owner Gil DeSimio painstakingly covered the walls of his upper-level bathroom with these beautiful glossy blue fish scale tiles.
In the downstairs bathroom, the semigloss wall tile is from Daltile; the floor tile is by Deko. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
In the master bath, a custom raised Silestone sink is surrounded by a teak countertop and Porcelanosa glass tiles. Teak slats anchor the glass-enclosed shower.
Glass-tile and porcelain bathroom
Home features two ensuite baths
A glass-lined shower with a Hudson Reed showerhead adds a modern touch to the second-floor bathroom. A pane of privacy glass lets natural light enter the room.
Queenstown gets cold in winter, hence the installation of a sauna. Outside, the landscaping was kept deliberately casual, with rock walls and gravel paths.
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