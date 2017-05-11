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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/showers : corner

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The tiles in the bathrooms are by Clé Tile and Zia Tile.
Skylights illuminate the bathroom, which sits in the center of the unit and is elevated slightly to accommodate the plumbing below. “It’s a wood box on the exterior and glass on the interior,” says Ruben. “It feels open and serene.” The glass tile is from Arizona Tile. The sink is from Toto.
The expanded master bath features glass tiles by Ann Sacks and Waterworks fixtures.
The mosaic wall tiles are by Trend.
Home features two ensuite baths
A glass-lined shower with a Hudson Reed showerhead adds a modern touch to the second-floor bathroom. A pane of privacy glass lets natural light enter the room.