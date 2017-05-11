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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/floors : slate

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Modern bathrooms were installed using natural materials and simple fixtures.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.