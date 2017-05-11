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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/floors : porcelain tile

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A deep soaking tub and a large picture window add to the bathroom’s luxurious vibe.
The master bathroom has Calacatta Poanazzo countertops and Portofino Humo semipolished tiles with custom Losagna Taylor brass inserts. The unlacquered brass fixtures are from Watermark’s H-Line, and the lighting is from Rich Brilliant Willing.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
Master Bath with glass tile wall and sapele-wood suspended vanity
Master Bath with freestanding tub overlooking Deschutes River
Glass-tile and porcelain bathroom
Main bathroom