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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/lighting : accent

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.
The intricate, speckled design of the vanity is paired with clean white walls and an illuminated circular mirror.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
The bathroom is mostly black, allowing selected moments of white to really pop.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos