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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/tubs : soaking

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Soaking Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

A deep soaking tub and a large picture window add to the bathroom’s luxurious vibe.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
The renovated master bathroom features minimalist, glossy finishes.
Kohler bathroom fixtures.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.