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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A sink by Duravit sits in the bathroom with a pan faucet by Zuchetti.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
The bathroom is mostly black, allowing selected moments of white to really pop.