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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
The renovated master bathroom features minimalist, glossy finishes.
A glass-lined shower with a Hudson Reed showerhead adds a modern touch to the second-floor bathroom. A pane of privacy glass lets natural light enter the room.