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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
Kohler bathroom fixtures.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.