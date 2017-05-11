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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
Detail of the Santa Monica Connect 4L guest bathroom.
The downstairs bathroom of Santa Monica Connect 4L with the semigloss wall tile from Daltile and the floor tile by Deko.
In the downstairs bathroom, the semigloss wall tile is from Daltile; the floor tile is by Deko. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017