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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/counters : tile

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
Elements of the modern master bathroom mimic the post-and-beam style. The warm wood vanity and earth-hued tiles complement the home's original character.