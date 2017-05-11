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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/floors : ceramic tile

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

At the master bathroom, the existing white joinery was replaced with solid Birch plywood joinery, bringing warmth and intentionality to the space. Glass blocks were used as a divider between the vanity and shower. “This not only reinforces the design language, but also allows more light into the shower area, enhancing the sense of openness and comfort,” says Jun.
The shower is covered in Cottonwood mosaic and penny tiles by Ann Sacks.
Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.
Elements of the modern master bathroom mimic the post-and-beam style. The warm wood vanity and earth-hued tiles complement the home's original character.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
The downstairs bathroom of Santa Monica Connect 4L with the semigloss wall tile from Daltile and the floor tile by Deko.
In this rehabilitated 19th century Brooklyn duplex, architect and owner Gil DeSimio painstakingly covered the walls of his upper-level bathroom with these beautiful glossy blue fish scale tiles.