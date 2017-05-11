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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

At the master bathroom, the existing white joinery was replaced with solid Birch plywood joinery, bringing warmth and intentionality to the space. Glass blocks were used as a divider between the vanity and shower. “This not only reinforces the design language, but also allows more light into the shower area, enhancing the sense of openness and comfort,” says Jun.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
The tiles in the bathrooms are by Clé Tile and Zia Tile.
Skylights illuminate the bathroom, which sits in the center of the unit and is elevated slightly to accommodate the plumbing below. “It’s a wood box on the exterior and glass on the interior,” says Ruben. “It feels open and serene.” The glass tile is from Arizona Tile. The sink is from Toto.
Elements of the modern master bathroom mimic the post-and-beam style. The warm wood vanity and earth-hued tiles complement the home's original character.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Detail of the Santa Monica Connect 4L guest bathroom.