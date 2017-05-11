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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/tubs : whirlpool

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Whirlpool Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The spa-like bathroom of Casa Myhrer Hauge offers sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Gudmundur Jonsson Arkitektkontor wanted the design to play off of nature, not encroach on it.