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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

A sink by Duravit sits in the bathroom with a pan faucet by Zuchetti.
Chris customized the main bathroom’s patterned Granada cement tiles. The sink is by Duravit.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
In the master bath, a custom raised Silestone sink is surrounded by a teak countertop and Porcelanosa glass tiles. Teak slats anchor the glass-enclosed shower.
Glass-tile and porcelain bathroom