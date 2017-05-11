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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/sinks : pedestal

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Pedestal Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.