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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/counters : stone

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The intricate, speckled design of the vanity is paired with clean white walls and an illuminated circular mirror.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
Home features two ensuite baths