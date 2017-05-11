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All Photos/bath/walls : glass tile/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Glass Tile Walls Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
In this rehabilitated 19th century Brooklyn duplex, architect and owner Gil DeSimio painstakingly covered the walls of his upper-level bathroom with these beautiful glossy blue fish scale tiles.