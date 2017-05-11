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All Photos/bath/walls : concrete

Bathroom Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A wall of breeze-block open to the elements and sun from a skylight create a sort of outdoor shower inside the bathroom off the main bedroom.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Bathroom
The bathroom has been entirely clad in large Fior di Bosco marble panels, creating a simple backdrop for the arrangement of plants overlooked by the tub.
The principal bathroom features the same green tone found in the principal bedroom and wardrobe.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
Black marble and shower glass angles in the bathroom to complete the triangle motif.
The furniture comes from antique shops and flea markets.
bathroom with skylight
Concrete surface and brass
Bathroom a few steps up
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
In the guest bathroom, a light scone from West Elm hangs on lime-washed walls.
A bespoke copper bathtub and matching tapware is framed by expansive mountainside views.
Louver doors in the shower provide privacy while allowing strips of light to filter in.
The principal bathroom features weathered solid brass tapware, sinks, fixtures, and fittings. The patterned solid brass screen in the bathroom is the same as one made for the front door. It weighs a hefty 551 pounds, and the pattern has been laser water jet cut. “Our client loved a pattern she had in a photo, and we were able to reproduce it and have it scaled, and custom made into these two screens,” says architect Tony Vella.
The bathroom furniture was provided by Italian brand Ex.t.
The “boulder basin” in the powder room.
“The interiors of the Zinc Mine Museum in Norway by Peter Zumthor were a big influence on the feel of the bathrooms,” reveals Shields. The render finish on the walls in the bathroom is Giorgio Graesan Venetian Marble.
The bathroom vanity’s concrete counter echoes the use of concrete in the living space. “We tend to try to use as few materials as possible when we design at DREAMER,” says Shields. “The calmness that comes with a pared-back approach is something we value in spaces.”
The bedrooms and bathrooms were given priority in terms of the views, and the bathrooms were pushed toward the center of the plan, making windows difficult. The design team explored a different approach to natural light through the use of skylights. “We do this a lot now, remove windows from bathrooms,” says Shields. “We believe it gives the space a different feeling—one that is softer and more intimate.”
The shower features a bench and is a mix of Elba Blue Marble, Inax Yohen Border tiles, and concrete.
The bathroom picks up on the circular form of the home’s cylindrical stair and the “water mirror” on the roof.
A peek inside a bathroom with tile flooring.
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
A bathroom tucked beneath the stairway has a cavernous quality. Everything—down to the toilet and Hansgrohe AXOR faucets—has the same charcoal shade.
The bathroom counter tops are crafted from concrete, which was cast on-site and polished.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
Light penetrates the concrete bathroom via a skylight.
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
The bathroom is swathed in the same brick red micro-cement.
The showers, too, are crafted from smooth, poured-in-place concrete.
The architects outfitted the baths with smooth concrete floors, walls, ceilings—and a cantilevered vanity.
The blue and white feature tiles in the bathroom were designed by renowned local architect Éolo Maia and were gifted to the couple by a friend. "We were very happy because we admire Éolo Maia a lot," says Franchini. The bathroom counter is made from Bahia Calacatta marble.
A look at the master bathroom, which seamlessly integrates with the bedroom. A custom wood vanity and tub unit complement the minimalist, spa-like atmosphere.
The guest bathroom features an organically shaped wooden table, which is suspended on copper and rests against the textured stucco wall.
The master bathroom features a freestanding tub by Teuco and cabinetry designed by Clive.
The newly remodeled bathroom features a sleek black-and-white color palette, with Duravit wall-mounted sinks basking in the filtered light of clerestory windows.
The bathroom is entirely white cement waterproof plaster with natural concrete on the floor, and a hand-poured concrete sink.
The concrete master bathroom is illuminated by a skylight.
Inside the bunkers, each one serves a different purpose, with some used as storage and others used as private living ares. Here, this bathroom features simple finishes of local wood, with skylights overhead to brighten the space.
Reminiscent of an art installation, the rain shower in the Royal Junior suite cascades from a nearly 20-foot-high ceiling into a basin designed by Italian artist Andrea Sala.
Skylights allow light to move across dark spaces throughout the day.
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