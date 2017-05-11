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All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/tubs : whirlpool

Bathroom Concrete Walls Whirlpool Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
A jacuzzi bathtub that looks out fo views of the neighborhood.