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All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/sinks : pedestal

Bathroom Concrete Walls Pedestal Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The principal bathroom features the same green tone found in the principal bedroom and wardrobe.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
The bathroom furniture was provided by Italian brand Ex.t.
The bathroom picks up on the circular form of the home’s cylindrical stair and the “water mirror” on the roof.
A sculptural pedestal sink accented by dark fixtures.
The powder room is framed with concrete walls and white oak floors, and is illuminated by a large skylight.
In the master bath, the architect managed to combine privacy and a view by adding a horizontal-line pattern to the glass wall.
C2 vanity by Wetstyle From $2,195 Designed by Pierre Belanger with Wetstyle Design Lab, the industrial-looking C2 vanity is made of an stainless steel frame with rungs on either side for hanging accessories. It comes in two sizes, 24 and 30 inches, and has an optional matte-black finish.