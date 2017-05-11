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All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Concrete Walls Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The shower features a bench and is a mix of Elba Blue Marble, Inax Yohen Border tiles, and concrete.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.