Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Concrete Walls One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

bathroom with skylight
The bathroom furniture was provided by Italian brand Ex.t.
A peek inside a bathroom with tile flooring.
A bathroom tucked beneath the stairway has a cavernous quality. Everything—down to the toilet and Hansgrohe AXOR faucets—has the same charcoal shade.
The architects outfitted the baths with smooth concrete floors, walls, ceilings—and a cantilevered vanity.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
One of the home's three bathrooms.
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.
Ground Floor Bathroom
The bathroom is bright, clean and beautiful - everything you want a bathroom to be.
The huge skylight in the bathroom floods the space with light. It's great when planning what to wear while looking up at the morning sky for weather too.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Small white bathroom
Bathroom
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
The dichroic glass displays two different colors by undergoing a color change in certain lighting conditions. The concrete tiles reference the Brutalist building.
Gray plaster was used for the walls.
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.