Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/tubs : undermount

Bathroom Concrete Walls Undermount Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.