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All Photos/bath/walls : concrete/showers : open

Bathroom Concrete Walls Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A wall of breeze-block open to the elements and sun from a skylight create a sort of outdoor shower inside the bathroom off the main bedroom.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
The furniture comes from antique shops and flea markets.
Bathroom a few steps up
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
The bathroom furniture was provided by Italian brand Ex.t.
The bathroom counter tops are crafted from concrete, which was cast on-site and polished.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
Light penetrates the concrete bathroom via a skylight.
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
The concrete master bathroom is illuminated by a skylight.
Inside the bunkers, each one serves a different purpose, with some used as storage and others used as private living ares. Here, this bathroom features simple finishes of local wood, with skylights overhead to brighten the space.
Reminiscent of an art installation, the rain shower in the Royal Junior suite cascades from a nearly 20-foot-high ceiling into a basin designed by Italian artist Andrea Sala.
In the bathroom, generous windows and skylights create the illusion of an outdoor shower.
All bathrooms are also equipped with natural amenities by Mexican apothecary brand, LoredAna.
A polished concrete finish was used for the bathroom walls.
A clean and simple bathroom add to the modern feel of the space.
The Window House by Formzero features a serene garden bathroom, complete with forest views.
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.
Tres bathroom accesories.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
The two bathrooms are sited on either end of the rectangular plan. Each have been fitted with discrete skylights for additional illumination.
The bathroom is bright, clean and beautiful - everything you want a bathroom to be.
The huge skylight in the bathroom floods the space with light. It's great when planning what to wear while looking up at the morning sky for weather too.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Even the terrazzo and concrete black-accented bathroom is a stunning showcase for the collection. The shower has been left open since it will not be used.
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
The dichroic glass displays two different colors by undergoing a color change in certain lighting conditions. The concrete tiles reference the Brutalist building.
The bathroom maintains a sense of outdoor living with the large clerestory window.
Milestones' cement plaster covers the walls of the minimalist bathroom. The Scola sink from Duravit is accompanied by a chrome Grohe Essence faucet and Hansgrohe's Croma Green Showerpipe.
The en suite tub is by Kaldewei, the mixer is by Tonic, and the spout is by Sussex Taps.
Hand-troweled concrete bathroom
Master bathroom with views to the valley-VILLA CP
Interior-VILLA CP
Brick and board-formed concrete are the primary materials of the rugged, yet elegant, structure.